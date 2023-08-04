Food hygiene ratings given to two Fermanagh and Omagh establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Mayfly, a pub, bar or nightclub at 16 Main Street, Rosscolban, Kesh, Fermanagh was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 29.
And Gortin Chippy, a takeaway at 54b Main Street, Gortin, Gortin, Tyrone was given a score of four on June 29.