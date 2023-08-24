Food hygiene ratings given to two Fermanagh and Omagh establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Loughside Club House Bar & Grill, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Belleek Road, Ross Inner, Enniskillen, Fermanagh was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 19.
And Fuel, a takeaway at 51 Pettigo Road, Letterkeen, Kesh, Fermanagh was given a score of two on July 19.