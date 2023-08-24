Register
Food hygiene ratings given to two Fermanagh and Omagh establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 24th Aug 2023, 08:53 BST

Loughside Club House Bar & Grill, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Belleek Road, Ross Inner, Enniskillen, Fermanagh was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 19.

And Fuel, a takeaway at 51 Pettigo Road, Letterkeen, Kesh, Fermanagh was given a score of two on July 19.