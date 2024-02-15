Register
BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings given to two Fermanagh and Omagh establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 15th Feb 2024, 10:09 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Leslie's Bakery & Coffee Lounge, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 10 Church Street, Enniskillen, Enniskillen, Fermanagh was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 10.

And Golden Gate Cafe & Takeaway Chinese, a takeaway at 59a Main Street, Beragh, Beragh, Tyrone was given a score of three on January 10.