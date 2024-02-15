Food hygiene ratings given to two Fermanagh and Omagh establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Leslie's Bakery & Coffee Lounge, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 10 Church Street, Enniskillen, Enniskillen, Fermanagh was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 10.
And Golden Gate Cafe & Takeaway Chinese, a takeaway at 59a Main Street, Beragh, Beragh, Tyrone was given a score of three on January 10.