Food hygiene ratings given to two Fermanagh and Omagh restaurants

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 19th Jun 2023, 09:09 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Fermanagh and Omagh’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Grants, at 29 Georges Street, Omagh, Omagh, Tyrone was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 12.

And Watermill Lodge, at 28 Kilmore Quay Cottages, Kilmore South, Lisnaskea, Fermanagh was given a score of one on May 12.

It means that of Fermanagh and Omagh's 172 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 130 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.