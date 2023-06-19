Food hygiene ratings given to two Fermanagh and Omagh restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Fermanagh and Omagh’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Grants, at 29 Georges Street, Omagh, Omagh, Tyrone was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 12.
And Watermill Lodge, at 28 Kilmore Quay Cottages, Kilmore South, Lisnaskea, Fermanagh was given a score of one on May 12.
It means that of Fermanagh and Omagh's 172 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 130 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.