Food hygiene ratings given to two Fermanagh and Omagh restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Fermanagh and Omagh’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Grants, at 29 Georges Street, Omagh, Omagh, Tyrone was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 12.

And Watermill Lodge, at 28 Kilmore Quay Cottages, Kilmore South, Lisnaskea, Fermanagh was given a score of one on May 12.