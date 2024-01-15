Food hygiene ratings given to two Fermanagh and Omagh restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Fermanagh and Omagh’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Fermanagh and Omagh’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Euro Auction Kitchen, at 72-74 Omagh Road, Dromore, Tyrone was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 8.
Advertisement
Advertisement
And Rexy Jacks, at 34 Kevlin Road, Dergmoney Lower, Omagh, Co Tyrone was also given a score of four on December 8.
It means that of Fermanagh and Omagh's 180 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 126 (70%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.