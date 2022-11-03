Food hygiene ratings given to two Fermanagh and Omagh takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Fermanagh and Omagh’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Dragon Court, at 8a Castle Street, Omagh, Omagh, Tyrone was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 28.
And Sunrise Take Away, at 189 Main Street, Lisoneill, Lisnaskea, Fermanagh was given a score of three on September 28.
It means that of Fermanagh and Omagh's 87 takeaways with ratings, 54 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.