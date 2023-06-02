Food hygiene ratings given to two Fermanagh and Omagh takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Fermanagh and Omagh’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Main Street Takeaway, at 36 Main Street, Carrickmore, Carrickmore, Tyrone was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 27.
And SJ's Takeaway, at 71 Main Street, Beragh, Beragh, Tyrone was given a score of three on April 27.
It means that of Fermanagh and Omagh's 92 takeaways with ratings, 49 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.