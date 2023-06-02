Food hygiene ratings given to two Fermanagh and Omagh takeaways

Register
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Fermanagh and Omagh’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 09:43 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Main Street Takeaway, at 36 Main Street, Carrickmore, Carrickmore, Tyrone was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 27.

And SJ's Takeaway, at 71 Main Street, Beragh, Beragh, Tyrone was given a score of three on April 27.

It means that of Fermanagh and Omagh's 92 takeaways with ratings, 49 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.