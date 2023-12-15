Register
Food hygiene ratings given to two Fermanagh and Omagh takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Fermanagh and Omagh’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 15th Dec 2023, 09:43 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
PeteZa, at 36 Main Street, Beragh, Beragh, Tyrone was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 9.

And Micky kebabs, at 24 Campsie Road, Campsie, Omagh, Tyrone was given a score of two on November 9.

It means that of Fermanagh and Omagh's 93 takeaways with ratings, 52 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.