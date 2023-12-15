Food hygiene ratings given to two Fermanagh and Omagh takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Fermanagh and Omagh’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Fermanagh and Omagh’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
PeteZa, at 36 Main Street, Beragh, Beragh, Tyrone was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 9.
Advertisement
Advertisement
And Micky kebabs, at 24 Campsie Road, Campsie, Omagh, Tyrone was given a score of two on November 9.
It means that of Fermanagh and Omagh's 93 takeaways with ratings, 52 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.