Food hygiene ratings given to two Fermanagh and Omagh takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Fermanagh and Omagh’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The Hut, at 3 Skeboy Road, Loughmacrory, Sixmilecross, Tyrone was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 17.

And The Lough Chippy, at 158 Loughmacrory Road, Loughmacrory, Loughmacrory, Tyrone was also given a score of three on November 17.