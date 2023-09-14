Food hygiene ratings handed to eight Fermanagh and Omagh establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Marks & Spencer ( M+S Cafe) at Unit 2/3 Showgrounds Retail Park, Sedan Avenue, Omagh, Tyrone; rated on September 5
• Rated 5: Lucky Inn Chinese Restaurant at 2 Derry Road, Gortmore, Omagh, Tyrone; rated on August 30
• Rated 5: Jamm Home Bakery Omagh Ltd at 11 Scarffe'S Entry, Omagh, Omagh, Tyrone; rated on August 21
• Rated 5: KFC at 21 Dromore Road, Omagh, Omagh, Tyrone; rated on August 21
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 4: The Little Sparrow at 6-8 Bridge Street, Omagh, Omagh, Tyrone; rated on August 9
Takeaways
And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: Classic Service Station at 14 Dromore Road, Coolnagard Upper, Omagh, Tyrone; rated on September 4
• Rated 5: Joe&co at 28 Main Street, Dromore, Dromore, Tyrone; rated on August 23
• Rated 3: Hung's Kitchen at 6 Main Street, Drumnaforbe, Drumquin, Tyrone; rated on August 9