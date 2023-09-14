Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to eight Fermanagh and Omagh establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 14th Sep 2023, 16:23 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Marks & Spencer ( M+S Cafe) at Unit 2/3 Showgrounds Retail Park, Sedan Avenue, Omagh, Tyrone; rated on September 5

    • Rated 5: Lucky Inn Chinese Restaurant at 2 Derry Road, Gortmore, Omagh, Tyrone; rated on August 30

    • Rated 5: Jamm Home Bakery Omagh Ltd at 11 Scarffe'S Entry, Omagh, Omagh, Tyrone; rated on August 21

    • Rated 5: KFC at 21 Dromore Road, Omagh, Omagh, Tyrone; rated on August 21

    • Rated 4: The Little Sparrow at 6-8 Bridge Street, Omagh, Omagh, Tyrone; rated on August 9

    Takeaways

    And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Classic Service Station at 14 Dromore Road, Coolnagard Upper, Omagh, Tyrone; rated on September 4

    • Rated 5: Joe&co at 28 Main Street, Dromore, Dromore, Tyrone; rated on August 23

    • Rated 3: Hung's Kitchen at 6 Main Street, Drumnaforbe, Drumquin, Tyrone; rated on August 9