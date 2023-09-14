Food hygiene ratings handed to eight Fermanagh and Omagh establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Marks & Spencer ( M+S Cafe) at Unit 2/3 Showgrounds Retail Park, Sedan Avenue, Omagh, Tyrone; rated on September 5

• Rated 5: Lucky Inn Chinese Restaurant at 2 Derry Road, Gortmore, Omagh, Tyrone; rated on August 30

• Rated 5: Jamm Home Bakery Omagh Ltd at 11 Scarffe'S Entry, Omagh, Omagh, Tyrone; rated on August 21

• Rated 5: KFC at 21 Dromore Road, Omagh, Omagh, Tyrone; rated on August 21

• Rated 4: The Little Sparrow at 6-8 Bridge Street, Omagh, Omagh, Tyrone; rated on August 9

Takeaways

And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: Classic Service Station at 14 Dromore Road, Coolnagard Upper, Omagh, Tyrone; rated on September 4

• Rated 5: Joe&co at 28 Main Street, Dromore, Dromore, Tyrone; rated on August 23