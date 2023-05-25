Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to six Fermanagh and Omagh establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 25th May 2023, 08:33 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Rubys at 15 Townhall Street, Enniskillen, Enniskillen, Fermanagh; rated on May 12

    • Rated 5: Yum Yums at 134 Sligo Road, Scaffog, Enniskillen, Fermanagh; rated on May 10

    • Rated 5: BT NI ENNISKILLEN at Broadmeadow Place, Enniskillen, Fermanagh; rated on May 9

    Takeaways

    And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Swifdoh's Pizzeria at 38 Main Street, Dromore, Dromore, Co Tyrone; rated on May 18

    • Rated 5: The Chippy at 86 Main Street, Edenmore, Tempo, Fermanagh; rated on May 12

    • Rated 2: Apache Pizza at 64 Belmore Street, Tonystick, Enniskillen, Fermanagh; rated on April 19