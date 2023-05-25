Food hygiene ratings handed to six Fermanagh and Omagh establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Rubys at 15 Townhall Street, Enniskillen, Enniskillen, Fermanagh; rated on May 12
• Rated 5: Yum Yums at 134 Sligo Road, Scaffog, Enniskillen, Fermanagh; rated on May 10
• Rated 5: BT NI ENNISKILLEN at Broadmeadow Place, Enniskillen, Fermanagh; rated on May 9
Takeaways
And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: Swifdoh's Pizzeria at 38 Main Street, Dromore, Dromore, Co Tyrone; rated on May 18
• Rated 5: The Chippy at 86 Main Street, Edenmore, Tempo, Fermanagh; rated on May 12
• Rated 2: Apache Pizza at 64 Belmore Street, Tonystick, Enniskillen, Fermanagh; rated on April 19