Food hygiene ratings handed to six Fermanagh and Omagh establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Rubys at 15 Townhall Street, Enniskillen, Enniskillen, Fermanagh; rated on May 12

• Rated 5: Yum Yums at 134 Sligo Road, Scaffog, Enniskillen, Fermanagh; rated on May 10

• Rated 5: BT NI ENNISKILLEN at Broadmeadow Place, Enniskillen, Fermanagh; rated on May 9

Takeaways

And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: Swifdoh's Pizzeria at 38 Main Street, Dromore, Dromore, Co Tyrone; rated on May 18

• Rated 5: The Chippy at 86 Main Street, Edenmore, Tempo, Fermanagh; rated on May 12