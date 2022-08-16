Food hygiene ratings handed to three Fermanagh and Omagh establishments

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

Most Popular

• Rated 5: McDonalds at 27 Dromore Road, Coolnagard Lower, Omagh, Tyrone; rated on July 29

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Milltown Manor at 61 Main Street, Edenmore, Tempo, Fermanagh; rated on August 8

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: