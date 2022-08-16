Food hygiene ratings handed to three Fermanagh and Omagh establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: McDonalds at 27 Dromore Road, Coolnagard Lower, Omagh, Tyrone; rated on July 29
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Milltown Manor at 61 Main Street, Edenmore, Tempo, Fermanagh; rated on August 8
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 4: New Ko's Chinese Restaurant Takeaway at 226 Main Street, Killygullan, Lisnaskea, Fermanagh; rated on July 11