Food hygiene ratings handed to three Fermanagh and Omagh establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 4: Bawnacre Centre at 35 Castle Street, Burfits Hill, Irvinestown, Fermanagh; rated on March 1
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 3: The Bridge Inn at 2 Kilskeery Road, Cordromedy, Trillick, Tyrone; rated on March 1
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 4: Seven spices at 59 Market Street, Campsie, Omagh, Tyrone; rated on March 1