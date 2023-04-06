Food hygiene ratings handed to three Fermanagh and Omagh establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 4: Bawnacre Centre at 35 Castle Street, Burfits Hill, Irvinestown, Fermanagh; rated on March 1

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 3: The Bridge Inn at 2 Kilskeery Road, Cordromedy, Trillick, Tyrone; rated on March 1

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: