Food hygiene ratings handed to three Fermanagh and Omagh establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 6th Apr 2023, 12:35 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 4: Bawnacre Centre at 35 Castle Street, Burfits Hill, Irvinestown, Fermanagh; rated on March 1

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 3: The Bridge Inn at 2 Kilskeery Road, Cordromedy, Trillick, Tyrone; rated on March 1

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 4: Seven spices at 59 Market Street, Campsie, Omagh, Tyrone; rated on March 1