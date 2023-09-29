Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to three Fermanagh and Omagh establishments

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 29th Sep 2023, 09:54 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 3: Kelly's Inn at 232b Omagh Road, Garvaghy, Garvaghy, Tyrone; rated on August 24

    Takeaways

    And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Rated 4: Kennys at 10 Forthill Street, Tonystick, Enniskillen, Fermanagh; rated on August 24

    • Rated 2: China House at 51 Main Street, Tattinderry, Maguiresbridge, Fermanagh; rated on August 24