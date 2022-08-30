Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Food hygiene ratings handed to two Fermanagh and Omagh establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 9:47 am

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

J T Ryan’s, a pub, bar or nightclub at 1 Castle Street, Enniskillen, Enniskillen, Fermanagh was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 28.

And Lusty Beg Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 565 Boa Island Road, Lusty Beg Island, Kesh, Fermanagh was given a score of four on July 25.