Food hygiene ratings handed to two Fermanagh and Omagh establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
J T Ryan’s, a pub, bar or nightclub at 1 Castle Street, Enniskillen, Enniskillen, Fermanagh was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 28.
And Lusty Beg Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 565 Boa Island Road, Lusty Beg Island, Kesh, Fermanagh was given a score of four on July 25.