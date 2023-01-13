Food hygiene ratings handed to two Fermanagh and Omagh establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
3 hours ago
Top Of The Town, a pub, bar or nightclub at 13-15 John Street, Omagh, Omagh, Tyrone was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 8.
And Bob & Berts, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 54 High Street, Omagh, Omagh, Tyrone was also given a score of four on December 8.