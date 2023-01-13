Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to two Fermanagh and Omagh establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
3 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Top Of The Town, a pub, bar or nightclub at 13-15 John Street, Omagh, Omagh, Tyrone was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 8.

And Bob & Berts, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 54 High Street, Omagh, Omagh, Tyrone was also given a score of four on December 8.