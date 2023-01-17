Food hygiene ratings handed to two Fermanagh and Omagh establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
6 hours ago
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Kebab Hut, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 38 Darling Street, Enniskillen, Enniskillen, Fermanagh was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 12.
And apache pizza, a takeaway at 39 John Street, Omagh, Omagh, Tyrone was also given a score of four on December 12.