Food hygiene ratings handed to two Fermanagh and Omagh establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
6 hours ago
The Golden Arrow, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 23 Townhall Street, Enniskillen, Fermanagh was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 13.
And Lucky House, a takeaway at 34-36 Main Street, Aghagay, Newtownbutler, Fermanagh was also given a score of four on December 13.