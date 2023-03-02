Food hygiene ratings handed to two Fermanagh and Omagh establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
46 minutes ago
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Blakes, a pub, bar or nightclub at 136 Main Street, Derrylin, Derrylin, Fermanagh was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 25.
And Nypd pizza department, a takeaway at 1 Bridge Street, Omagh, Omagh, Tyrone was given a score of four on January 25.