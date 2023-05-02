Food hygiene ratings handed to two Fermanagh and Omagh establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 2nd May 2023, 12:41 BST
Drumrush Lodge, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 709 Boa Island Road, Drumrush, Kesh, Fermanagh was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 24.
And Town Chippy, a takeaway at 6 Pound Street, Townhill, Irvinestown, Fermanagh was given a score of four on March 24.