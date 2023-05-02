Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
12 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
7 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
7 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
9 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
9 hours ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
10 hours ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river

Food hygiene ratings handed to two Fermanagh and Omagh establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 2nd May 2023, 12:41 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Drumrush Lodge, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 709 Boa Island Road, Drumrush, Kesh, Fermanagh was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 24.

And Town Chippy, a takeaway at 6 Pound Street, Townhill, Irvinestown, Fermanagh was given a score of four on March 24.