Food hygiene ratings handed to two Fermanagh and Omagh establishments

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 24th May 2023, 12:17 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Farleys Bar, a pub, bar or nightclub at 65 Main Street, Beragh, Beragh, Tyrone was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 18.

And Culmore Diner, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 51 Clanabogan Road, Culmore, Omagh, Tyrone was also given a score of four on April 18.