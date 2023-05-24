Food hygiene ratings handed to two Fermanagh and Omagh establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 24th May 2023, 12:17 BST
Farleys Bar, a pub, bar or nightclub at 65 Main Street, Beragh, Beragh, Tyrone was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 18.
And Culmore Diner, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 51 Clanabogan Road, Culmore, Omagh, Tyrone was also given a score of four on April 18.