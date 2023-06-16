Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to two Fermanagh and Omagh establishments

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 16th Jun 2023, 10:52 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The Millstone Bar & Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 1-3 Glenpark Road, Mountjoy Forest East Division, Omagh, Tyrone was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 11.

And Curry King, a takeaway at 86 Old Mountfield Road, Mullaghmore, Omagh, Tyrone was given a score of two on May 11.