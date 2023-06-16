Food hygiene ratings handed to two Fermanagh and Omagh establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 16th Jun 2023, 10:52 BST
The Millstone Bar & Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 1-3 Glenpark Road, Mountjoy Forest East Division, Omagh, Tyrone was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 11.
And Curry King, a takeaway at 86 Old Mountfield Road, Mullaghmore, Omagh, Tyrone was given a score of two on May 11.