Food hygiene ratings handed to two Fermanagh and Omagh establishments

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 11th Aug 2023, 10:31 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The Bees Knees Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 37 Townhall Street, Enniskillen, Fermanagh was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 6.

And Lough Inn Cafe, a takeaway at 6 Main Street, Finner, Belleek, Fermanagh was given a score of two on July 6.