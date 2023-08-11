Food hygiene ratings handed to two Fermanagh and Omagh establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Bees Knees Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 37 Townhall Street, Enniskillen, Fermanagh was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 6.
And Lough Inn Cafe, a takeaway at 6 Main Street, Finner, Belleek, Fermanagh was given a score of two on July 6.