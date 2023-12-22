Food hygiene ratings handed to two Fermanagh and Omagh establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Fermanagh and Omagh’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Crowes Nest, at 12 High Street, Enniskillen, Enniskillen, Fermanagh was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 16.
And Irish National Foresters, at 17 Georges Street, Omagh, Omagh, Tyrone was also given a score of four on November 16.
It means that of Fermanagh and Omagh's 115 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 100 (87%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.