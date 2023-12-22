Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to two Fermanagh and Omagh establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Fermanagh and Omagh’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 09:35 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Crowes Nest, at 12 High Street, Enniskillen, Enniskillen, Fermanagh was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 16.

And Irish National Foresters, at 17 Georges Street, Omagh, Omagh, Tyrone was also given a score of four on November 16.

It means that of Fermanagh and Omagh's 115 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 100 (87%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.