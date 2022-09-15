Food hygiene ratings handed to two Fermanagh and Omagh restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Fermanagh and Omagh’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Kamal Mahal, at 1 Water Street, Enniskillen, Fermanagh was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 10.
And Finn Lough, at 41 Letter Road, Aghnablaney, Kesh, Fermanagh was given a score of two on August 10.
It means that of Fermanagh and Omagh's 177 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 137 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.