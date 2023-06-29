Food hygiene ratings handed to two Fermanagh and Omagh takeaways

Register
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Fermanagh and Omagh’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 29th Jun 2023, 09:18 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Fermanagh and Omagh’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Classic Service Station, at 14 Dromore Road, Coolnagard Upper, Omagh, Tyrone was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 24.

And Nightbite, at 36 Belmore Street, Tonystick, Enniskillen, Fermanagh was also given a score of four on May 24.

It means that of Fermanagh and Omagh's 91 takeaways with ratings, 47 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.