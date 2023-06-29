Food hygiene ratings handed to two Fermanagh and Omagh takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Fermanagh and Omagh’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Classic Service Station, at 14 Dromore Road, Coolnagard Upper, Omagh, Tyrone was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 24.
And Nightbite, at 36 Belmore Street, Tonystick, Enniskillen, Fermanagh was also given a score of four on May 24.
It means that of Fermanagh and Omagh's 91 takeaways with ratings, 47 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.