Food hygiene ratings handed to two Fermanagh and Omagh takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Fermanagh and Omagh’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Classic Service Station, at 14 Dromore Road, Coolnagard Upper, Omagh, Tyrone was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 24.

And Nightbite, at 36 Belmore Street, Tonystick, Enniskillen, Fermanagh was also given a score of four on May 24.