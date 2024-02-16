Register
BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings handed to two Fermanagh and Omagh takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Fermanagh and Omagh’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 16th Feb 2024, 10:31 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Fermanagh and Omagh’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Hong Kong, at 60 Belmore Street, Tonystick, Enniskillen, Fermanagh was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 11.

And Golden House, at 29a Main Street, Trillick, Trillick, Tyrone was given a score of three on January 11.

It means that of Fermanagh and Omagh's 93 takeaways with ratings, 51 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.