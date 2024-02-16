Food hygiene ratings handed to two Fermanagh and Omagh takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Fermanagh and Omagh’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Hong Kong, at 60 Belmore Street, Tonystick, Enniskillen, Fermanagh was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 11.
And Golden House, at 29a Main Street, Trillick, Trillick, Tyrone was given a score of three on January 11.
It means that of Fermanagh and Omagh's 93 takeaways with ratings, 51 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.