Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 11 Fermanagh and Omagh establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: McDonalds at 14 Dublin Road, Tonystick, Enniskillen, Fermanagh; rated on February 28

• Rated 5: Fermanagh & Omagh District Council at 2 Townhall Street, Enniskillen, Enniskillen, Fermanagh; rated on February 24

• Rated 5: Yum Yums at 52 High Street, Omagh, Omagh, Tyrone; rated on February 24

• Rated 5: A5 Diner at 135 Curr Road, Curr, Beragh, Tyrone; rated on February 23

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Gort Inn at 57 Main Street, Gortin, Gortin, Tyrone; rated on March 1

• Rated 5: Eugenes Bar at 47 Main Street, Tattinderry, Maguiresbridge, Fermanagh; rated on February 27

• Rated 5: The Village Inn at 116 Old Mountfield Road, Killyclogher, Omagh, Tyrone; rated on February 27

• Rated 5: Necarne Arms at 2-4 Church Street, Milltate, Irvinestown, Fermanagh; rated on February 24

• Rated 5: Rue at 13-16 Royal Arms Mews, Omagh, Omagh, Tyrone; rated on February 23

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Joe 90's at 14 Main Street, Townhill, Irvinestown, Fermanagh; rated on February 28