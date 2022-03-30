Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to four Fermanagh and Omagh establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Unit N Erneside Shopping Centre, Enniskillen, Fermanagh; rated on March 3

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Tipplers Bar at 45 John Street, Omagh, Omagh, Tyrone; rated on March 16

• Rated 5: Roches Bar at 39-41 Main Street, Lismonaghan, Kinawley, Fermanagh; rated on March 9

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: