Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to four Fermanagh and Omagh establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Unit N Erneside Shopping Centre, Enniskillen, Fermanagh; rated on March 3
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Tipplers Bar at 45 John Street, Omagh, Omagh, Tyrone; rated on March 16
• Rated 5: Roches Bar at 39-41 Main Street, Lismonaghan, Kinawley, Fermanagh; rated on March 9
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Mama Mia Pizza at 6 Queen Street, Enniskillen, Enniskillen, Fermanagh; rated on March 9