Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to six Fermanagh and Omagh establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Serendipity Artisan Cafe Bar at 2 John Street, Omagh, Omagh, Tyrone; rated on May 24
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Riverside Bar at 1 Main Street, Garrison, Garrison, Fermanagh; rated on June 2
• Rated 5: The Tap House at 46 Old Tempo Road, Moneynoe Glebe Or Chanterhill, Enniskillen, Fermanagh; rated on June 2
• Rated 5: Bridge Tavern at 28 Eskragh Road, Eskragh, Omagh, Tyrone; rated on May 23
• Rated 5: The Blind Cobbler at 28-32 John Street, Omagh, Co Tyrone; rated on May 17
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Apache Pizza at 189 Main Street, Lisoneill, Lisnaskea, Fermanagh; rated on May 26