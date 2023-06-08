Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to six Fermanagh and Omagh establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 8th Jun 2023, 10:03 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 5: Serendipity Artisan Cafe Bar at 2 John Street, Omagh, Omagh, Tyrone; rated on May 24

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: The Riverside Bar at 1 Main Street, Garrison, Garrison, Fermanagh; rated on June 2

    • Rated 5: The Tap House at 46 Old Tempo Road, Moneynoe Glebe Or Chanterhill, Enniskillen, Fermanagh; rated on June 2

    • Rated 5: Bridge Tavern at 28 Eskragh Road, Eskragh, Omagh, Tyrone; rated on May 23

    • Rated 5: The Blind Cobbler at 28-32 John Street, Omagh, Co Tyrone; rated on May 17

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Apache Pizza at 189 Main Street, Lisoneill, Lisnaskea, Fermanagh; rated on May 26