Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to six Fermanagh and Omagh establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: Serendipity Artisan Cafe Bar at 2 John Street, Omagh, Omagh, Tyrone; rated on May 24

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Riverside Bar at 1 Main Street, Garrison, Garrison, Fermanagh; rated on June 2

• Rated 5: The Tap House at 46 Old Tempo Road, Moneynoe Glebe Or Chanterhill, Enniskillen, Fermanagh; rated on June 2

• Rated 5: Bridge Tavern at 28 Eskragh Road, Eskragh, Omagh, Tyrone; rated on May 23

• Rated 5: The Blind Cobbler at 28-32 John Street, Omagh, Co Tyrone; rated on May 17

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: