Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to six Fermanagh and Omagh establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Little Orchard Tea Room at ., Crom, Newtownbutler, Fermanagh; rated on August 3
• Rated 5: Sperrin Restaurant at 88 Beltany Road, Tattraconnaghty, Omagh, Tyrone; rated on August 2
• Rated 5: T2 Coffee & Sandwich Bar at The Point, Derrychara, Enniskillen, Fermanagh; rated on July 26
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: New Street Inn at 3 New Street, Ederney, Fermanagh; rated on August 7
• Rated 5: Magees Spirit Store at 21 East Bridge Street, Enniskillen, Enniskillen, Fermanagh; rated on July 27
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Piece of Cake at Prospect Court, Omagh; rated on August 4