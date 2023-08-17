Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to six Fermanagh and Omagh establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: The Little Orchard Tea Room at ., Crom, Newtownbutler, Fermanagh; rated on August 3

• Rated 5: Sperrin Restaurant at 88 Beltany Road, Tattraconnaghty, Omagh, Tyrone; rated on August 2

• Rated 5: T2 Coffee & Sandwich Bar at The Point, Derrychara, Enniskillen, Fermanagh; rated on July 26

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: New Street Inn at 3 New Street, Ederney, Fermanagh; rated on August 7

• Rated 5: Magees Spirit Store at 21 East Bridge Street, Enniskillen, Enniskillen, Fermanagh; rated on July 27

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: