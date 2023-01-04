Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Fermanagh and Omagh establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
27 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
MC GIRRS TAVERN, a pub, bar or nightclub at 86 Main Street, Fintona, Fintona, Tyrone was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 19.
Advertisement
And The Thai Kitchen, a takeaway at 50 Belmore Street, Tonystick, Enniskillen, Fermanagh was also given a score of five on December 8.