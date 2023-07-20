Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Fermanagh and Omagh establishments

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 20th Jul 2023, 16:09 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Maguires, a pub, bar or nightclub at 15 Main Street, Belcoo East, Belcoo, Fermanagh was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 5.

And Dragon Dynasty, a takeaway at 10a Omagh Road, Gardrum, Dromore, Tyrone was also given a score of five on July 6.