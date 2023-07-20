Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Fermanagh and Omagh establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 20th Jul 2023, 16:09 BST
Maguires, a pub, bar or nightclub at 15 Main Street, Belcoo East, Belcoo, Fermanagh was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 5.
And Dragon Dynasty, a takeaway at 10a Omagh Road, Gardrum, Dromore, Tyrone was also given a score of five on July 6.