Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Fermanagh and Omagh restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Fermanagh and Omagh’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Elite Electronic Systems Ltd, at Lackaboy Industrial Estate, Lackaboy, Enniskillen, Fermanagh was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 18.

And shannow wood catering, at 11 Gortahurk Road, Tonymore, Derrylin, Fermanagh was also given a score of five on October 11.