Good news as food hygiene ratings given to five Fermanagh and Omagh establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Angie�s New Haven Apizza at 48-50 Cornagrade Road, Kilmacormick, Enniskillen, Fermanagh; rated on March 2

• Rated 5: The Toastery at 22 Church Street, Enniskillen, Enniskillen, Fermanagh; rated on February 24

• Rated 5: Tullana On The Green at 2 Tullana Grange, Drumshane, Lisnarick, Fermanagh; rated on February 24

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Central Bar at 36-38 Main Street, Townhill, Irvinestown, Fermanagh; rated on February 25

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: