Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Good news as food hygiene ratings given to four Fermanagh and Omagh establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
4 minutes ago

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Rated 5: Tasty at 46 Belmore Street, Tonystick, Enniskillen, Fermanagh; rated on October 20

    • Rated 5: Erne Cafe & Bistro at 156 Main Street, Lisoneill, Lisnaskea, Fermanagh; rated on October 13

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    Advertisement

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: Corranny Bar at Corranny P O, Corranny, Rosslea, Fermanagh; rated on October 21

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Pacino’s Pizza House at 129 Main Street, Lisky, Fintona, Tyrone; rated on October 20