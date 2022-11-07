Good news as food hygiene ratings given to four Fermanagh and Omagh establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Tasty at 46 Belmore Street, Tonystick, Enniskillen, Fermanagh; rated on October 20
• Rated 5: Erne Cafe & Bistro at 156 Main Street, Lisoneill, Lisnaskea, Fermanagh; rated on October 13
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Corranny Bar at Corranny P O, Corranny, Rosslea, Fermanagh; rated on October 21
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Pacino’s Pizza House at 129 Main Street, Lisky, Fintona, Tyrone; rated on October 20