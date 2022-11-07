Good news as food hygiene ratings given to four Fermanagh and Omagh establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Tasty at 46 Belmore Street, Tonystick, Enniskillen, Fermanagh; rated on October 20

• Rated 5: Erne Cafe & Bistro at 156 Main Street, Lisoneill, Lisnaskea, Fermanagh; rated on October 13

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Corranny Bar at Corranny P O, Corranny, Rosslea, Fermanagh; rated on October 21

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: