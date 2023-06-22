Good news as food hygiene ratings given to four Fermanagh and Omagh establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Nora's Coffee Shop at 4 Main Street, Townhill, Irvinestown, Fermanagh; rated on June 8
• Rated 5: Airport Diner Enniskillen at 62 Killadeas Road, Trory, Enniskillen, Fermanagh; rated on June 5
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Gina's Bar and Lounge at 2 Creggan Road, Carrickmore, Carrickmore, Tyrone; rated on June 8
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: The Burger Hut at 34 Campsie Road, Campsie, Omagh, Tyrone; rated on June 9