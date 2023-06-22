Good news as food hygiene ratings given to four Fermanagh and Omagh establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most Popular

• Rated 5: Nora's Coffee Shop at 4 Main Street, Townhill, Irvinestown, Fermanagh; rated on June 8

• Rated 5: Airport Diner Enniskillen at 62 Killadeas Road, Trory, Enniskillen, Fermanagh; rated on June 5

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Gina's Bar and Lounge at 2 Creggan Road, Carrickmore, Carrickmore, Tyrone; rated on June 8

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: