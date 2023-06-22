Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
Father of two goes missing swimming English Channel
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years

Good news as food hygiene ratings given to four Fermanagh and Omagh establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 10:50 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Rated 5: Nora's Coffee Shop at 4 Main Street, Townhill, Irvinestown, Fermanagh; rated on June 8

    • Rated 5: Airport Diner Enniskillen at 62 Killadeas Road, Trory, Enniskillen, Fermanagh; rated on June 5

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: Gina's Bar and Lounge at 2 Creggan Road, Carrickmore, Carrickmore, Tyrone; rated on June 8

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: The Burger Hut at 34 Campsie Road, Campsie, Omagh, Tyrone; rated on June 9