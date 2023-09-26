Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings given to three Fermanagh and Omagh establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 26th Sep 2023, 09:42 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Riverfront Coffee House at 38 Market Street, Omagh, Omagh, Tyrone; rated on September 19

    • Rated 5: Krazy Koffee at 78 Castlecoole Road, Castle Coole, Enniskillen, Fermanagh; rated on September 13

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Pacino’s Pizza House at 124 Main Street, Fintona, Fintona, Tyrone; rated on September 7