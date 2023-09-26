Good news as food hygiene ratings given to three Fermanagh and Omagh establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Riverfront Coffee House at 38 Market Street, Omagh, Omagh, Tyrone; rated on September 19
• Rated 5: Krazy Koffee at 78 Castlecoole Road, Castle Coole, Enniskillen, Fermanagh; rated on September 13
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Pacino’s Pizza House at 124 Main Street, Fintona, Fintona, Tyrone; rated on September 7