Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two Fermanagh and Omagh establishments

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 27th Apr 2023, 10:11 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Riverview, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 5 Old Junction Road, Kilskeery Glebe, Trillick, Tyrone was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 13.

And Michael's Diner, a takeaway at 46 Cornagrade Road, Kilmacormick, Enniskillen, Fermanagh was also given a score of five on April 19.