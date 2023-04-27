Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two Fermanagh and Omagh establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 27th Apr 2023, 10:11 BST
Riverview, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 5 Old Junction Road, Kilskeery Glebe, Trillick, Tyrone was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 13.
And Michael's Diner, a takeaway at 46 Cornagrade Road, Kilmacormick, Enniskillen, Fermanagh was also given a score of five on April 19.