Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two Fermanagh and Omagh establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Fermanagh and Omagh’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 5th Dec 2023, 09:41 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Eddie’s Bar, at 140 Greencastle Road, Sheskinshule, Mountfield, Tyrone was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 29.

And Packies Bar, at 54 Main Street, Cavanamara, Trillick, Tyrone was also given a score of five on November 23.

It means that of Fermanagh and Omagh's 115 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 101 (88%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.