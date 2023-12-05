Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two Fermanagh and Omagh establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Fermanagh and Omagh’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Fermanagh and Omagh’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Eddie’s Bar, at 140 Greencastle Road, Sheskinshule, Mountfield, Tyrone was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 29.
Advertisement
Advertisement
And Packies Bar, at 54 Main Street, Cavanamara, Trillick, Tyrone was also given a score of five on November 23.
It means that of Fermanagh and Omagh's 115 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 101 (88%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.