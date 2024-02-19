Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to four Fermanagh and Omagh establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Burger Hut at 74 Enniskillen Road, Ferney, Ballinamallard, Fermanagh; rated on February 12
• Rated 5: Tully Mill Restaurant at 30 Mill Road, Tully, Enniskillen, Fermanagh; rated on February 9
• Rated 5: Fermanagh House at Broadmeadow Place, Broadmeadow, Enniskillen, Fermanagh; rated on January 31
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Micky kebabs at 24 Campsie Road, Campsie, Omagh, Tyrone; rated on January 26