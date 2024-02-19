Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to four Fermanagh and Omagh establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 19th Feb 2024, 10:07 GMT
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Burger Hut at 74 Enniskillen Road, Ferney, Ballinamallard, Fermanagh; rated on February 12

    • Rated 5: Tully Mill Restaurant at 30 Mill Road, Tully, Enniskillen, Fermanagh; rated on February 9

    • Rated 5: Fermanagh House at Broadmeadow Place, Broadmeadow, Enniskillen, Fermanagh; rated on January 31

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Micky kebabs at 24 Campsie Road, Campsie, Omagh, Tyrone; rated on January 26