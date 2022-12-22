Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to nine Fermanagh and Omagh establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Advertisement

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

• Rated 5: Kelly's Inn at 232b Omagh Road, Garvaghy, Garvaghy, Tyrone; rated on December 13

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Dun Uladh Heritage Centre at 38 Drumnakilly Road, Ballynamullan, Omagh, Tyrone; rated on December 8

• Rated 5: Cafe JD at Unit 40 Killyhevlin Business Centre, Killyhevlin, Enniskillen, Fermanagh; rated on December 7

Advertisement

• Rated 5: The Forge restaurant and takeaway at 40 Main Street, Finner, Belleek, Fermanagh; rated on December 6

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Cheeky Fox at 57 Tattyreagh Road, Tattyreagh Glebe, Omagh, Tyrone; rated on December 15

Advertisement

• Rated 5: DALYS BAR AND OFF LICENCE at 9 High Street, Omagh, Omagh, Tyrone; rated on December 8

• Rated 5: Pat's Bar at 1 Townhall Street, Enniskillen, Fermanagh; rated on December 6

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Granny Annie's at 11-13 Townhall Street, Enniskillen, Fermanagh; rated on December 5

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: