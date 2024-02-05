Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to seven Fermanagh and Omagh establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: HAGANS COFFEE at 1 Bridge Street, Omagh, Omagh, Tyrone; rated on January 29
• Rated 5: Forge Lane at 9 Brook Street, Mullybritt, Lisbellaw, Fermanagh; rated on January 24
• Rated 5: Raw Performance at 23c Gortrush Industrial Estate, Gortrush, Omagh, Tyrone; rated on January 23
• Rated 5: Riverside Cafe at 8a Creamery Road, Derrygonnelly, Derrygonnelly, Fermanagh; rated on January 17
• Rated 5: Erne Restaurant at 1 Cornagrade Road, Cornagrade, Enniskillen, Fermanagh; rated on January 15
• Rated 5: Rachel Wilson Catering at 52 Doogary Road, Doogary, Omagh, Tyrone; rated on January 15
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Mr Thai at 73 Main Street, Derrygurdry, Derrylin, Fermanagh; rated on January 19