Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to seven Fermanagh and Omagh establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 5th Feb 2024, 09:45 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: HAGANS COFFEE at 1 Bridge Street, Omagh, Omagh, Tyrone; rated on January 29

    • Rated 5: Forge Lane at 9 Brook Street, Mullybritt, Lisbellaw, Fermanagh; rated on January 24

    • Rated 5: Raw Performance at 23c Gortrush Industrial Estate, Gortrush, Omagh, Tyrone; rated on January 23

    • Rated 5: Riverside Cafe at 8a Creamery Road, Derrygonnelly, Derrygonnelly, Fermanagh; rated on January 17

    • Rated 5: Erne Restaurant at 1 Cornagrade Road, Cornagrade, Enniskillen, Fermanagh; rated on January 15

    • Rated 5: Rachel Wilson Catering at 52 Doogary Road, Doogary, Omagh, Tyrone; rated on January 15

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Mr Thai at 73 Main Street, Derrygurdry, Derrylin, Fermanagh; rated on January 19