Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to six Fermanagh and Omagh establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
6 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Go Gourmet at 83a Dublin Road, Dergmoney Lower, Omagh, Co. Tyrone; rated on January 23

    • Rated 5: Taboo Donuts at Derrychara Road, Derrychara, Enniskillen, Fermanagh; rated on January 19

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: McAleer's Bar at 18 Main Street, Six Mile Cross, Sixmilecross, Tyrone; rated on January 27

    • Rated 5: Omagh Golf Club at 83a Dublin Road, Dergmoney Lower, Omagh, Tyrone; rated on January 23

    Takeaways

    Plus two ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Little Italy at 118 Main Street, Lisoneill, Lisnaskea, Fermanagh; rated on January 20

    • Rated 5: Pizza pie at 20 Bridge Street, Omagh, Omagh, Tyrone; rated on January 12