Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to six Fermanagh and Omagh establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Go Gourmet at 83a Dublin Road, Dergmoney Lower, Omagh, Co. Tyrone; rated on January 23
• Rated 5: Taboo Donuts at Derrychara Road, Derrychara, Enniskillen, Fermanagh; rated on January 19
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: McAleer's Bar at 18 Main Street, Six Mile Cross, Sixmilecross, Tyrone; rated on January 27
• Rated 5: Omagh Golf Club at 83a Dublin Road, Dergmoney Lower, Omagh, Tyrone; rated on January 23
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Little Italy at 118 Main Street, Lisoneill, Lisnaskea, Fermanagh; rated on January 20
• Rated 5: Pizza pie at 20 Bridge Street, Omagh, Omagh, Tyrone; rated on January 12