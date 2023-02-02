Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to six Fermanagh and Omagh establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Advertisement

Advertisement

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

• Rated 5: Go Gourmet at 83a Dublin Road, Dergmoney Lower, Omagh, Co. Tyrone; rated on January 23

• Rated 5: Taboo Donuts at Derrychara Road, Derrychara, Enniskillen, Fermanagh; rated on January 19

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: McAleer's Bar at 18 Main Street, Six Mile Cross, Sixmilecross, Tyrone; rated on January 27

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Omagh Golf Club at 83a Dublin Road, Dergmoney Lower, Omagh, Tyrone; rated on January 23

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Little Italy at 118 Main Street, Lisoneill, Lisnaskea, Fermanagh; rated on January 20