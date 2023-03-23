Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Fermanagh and Omagh establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 09:52 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Culleys Bar & Wine Shop, a pub, bar or nightclub at 73 Cornagrade Road, Kilmacormick, Enniskillen, Fermanagh was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 8.

And MaKER Catering, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 2 Mellon Road, Omagh, Tyrone was also given a score of five on March 9.