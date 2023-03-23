Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Fermanagh and Omagh establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 09:52 GMT
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Fermanagh and Omagh’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Culleys Bar & Wine Shop, a pub, bar or nightclub at 73 Cornagrade Road, Kilmacormick, Enniskillen, Fermanagh was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 8.
And MaKER Catering, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 2 Mellon Road, Omagh, Tyrone was also given a score of five on March 9.