One more death recorded in Fermanagh and Omagh

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Fermanagh and Omagh.

A total of 164 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on May 19 (Thursday) – up from 163 on Wednesday.

They were among 3,445 deaths recorded across Northern Ireland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Fermanagh and Omagh.