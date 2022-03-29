151 further coronavirus cases and two more deaths recorded in Lisburn and Castlereagh

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Lisburn and Castlereagh increased by 151 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and two more deaths were recorded.

A total of 52,436 cases had been confirmed in Lisburn and Castlereagh when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on March 29 (Tuesday), up from 52,285 on Monday.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cumulative rate of infection in Lisburn and Castlereagh, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 35,804 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the Northern Ireland average of 36,084.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 80,656 over the period, to 20,986,171.

There were also two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Lisburn and Castlereagh.

The dashboard shows 249 people had died in the area by March 29 (Tuesday) – up from 247 on Monday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on four the previous week.

They were among 3,315 deaths recorded across Northern Ireland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Lisburn and Castlereagh.