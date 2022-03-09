256 further coronavirus cases and three more deaths recorded in Lisburn and Castlereagh

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Lisburn and Castlereagh increased by 256 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and three more deaths were recorded.

A total of 48,668 cases had been confirmed in Lisburn and Castlereagh when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on March 8 (Tuesday), up from 48,412 on Monday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Lisburn and Castlereagh, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 33,231 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the Northern Ireland average of 33,844.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 61,713 over the period, to 19,307,014.

There were also three more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Lisburn and Castlereagh.

The dashboard shows 242 people had died in the area by March 8 (Tuesday) – up from 239 on Monday.

It means there have been six deaths in the past week, which is an increase on four the previous week.

They were among 3,237 deaths recorded across Northern Ireland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Lisburn and Castlereagh.