41 further coronavirus cases in Lisburn and Castlereagh

The number of coronavirus cases in Lisburn and Castlereagh increased by 41 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 54,623 cases had been confirmed in Lisburn and Castlereagh when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on April 29 (Friday), up from 54,582 on Thursday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Lisburn and Castlereagh, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 37,298 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the Northern Ireland average of 37,316.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

The end of free tests in England means the reported number of coronavirus cases in the UK is likely to be an underestimate. However, the Office for National Statistics estimates that 2.9 million people had Covid-19 in the week ending April 23.

There were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Lisburn and Castlereagh.

The dashboard shows 261 people had died in the area by April 29 (Friday) – which was unchanged from Thursday.

It means there have been no deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on three the previous week.

They were among 3,417 deaths recorded across Northern Ireland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Lisburn and Castlereagh.