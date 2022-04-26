44 further coronavirus cases in Lisburn and Castlereagh

The number of coronavirus cases in Lisburn and Castlereagh increased by 44 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 54,518 cases had been confirmed in Lisburn and Castlereagh when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on April 26 (Tuesday), up from 54,474 on Monday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Lisburn and Castlereagh, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 37,226 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the Northern Ireland average of 37,260.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

There were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Lisburn and Castlereagh.

The dashboard shows 261 people had died in the area by April 26 (Tuesday) – which was unchanged from Monday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is a decrease on three the previous week.

They were among 3,413 deaths recorded across Northern Ireland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Lisburn and Castlereagh.